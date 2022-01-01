Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
More about Binchoyaki
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

