Grilled chicken salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing