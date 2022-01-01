Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll
More about Dukes Plates & Pints

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Short Ribs

Bean Burritos

Crispy Tacos

Clam Chowder

Fish Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Cobb Salad

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston