Grilled chicken sandwiches in Sacramento

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips