Gyoza in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve gyoza

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Vegetarian Gyoza$6.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA (7)$7.95
Pork Potstickers Deep Fried
More about Koshi Ramen
HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT

5006 J STREET, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 PC gyoza$8.50
6 pc. Deep fried potstickers with ponzu sauce
More about HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HH Chicken/Pork Gyoza$6.00
Chicken/Pork Gyoza 6pc$10.00
Japanese potstickers filled with a combination of pork, chicken, and vegetables. Deep fried and served with our house made tempura sauce.
HH Vegan Gyoza$6.00
More about Midtown Sushi
EllaMia

500 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
More about EllaMia

