Gyoza in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve gyoza
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
|Vegetarian Gyoza
|$6.00
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|GYOZA (7)
|$7.95
Pork Potstickers Deep Fried
HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT
5006 J STREET, SACRAMENTO
|6 PC gyoza
|$8.50
6 pc. Deep fried potstickers with ponzu sauce
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Sushi
2801 P street, Sacramento
|HH Chicken/Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
|Chicken/Pork Gyoza 6pc
|$10.00
Japanese potstickers filled with a combination of pork, chicken, and vegetables. Deep fried and served with our house made tempura sauce.
|HH Vegan Gyoza
|$6.00
EllaMia
500 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)