Hot and sour soup in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Hot 'n Sour Soup image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

Hot 'n Sour Soup$9.50
Silken Tofu, Eggs, Bamboo shoots and dried Mushrooms in a rich & tangy broth. (32 oz)
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

Tomyum “Goong” (Creamy Hot & Sour soup w/Rice)$14.75
This is a simple yet delicious creamy "Tom Yum with Shrimp": a Thai hot and sour soup that is aromatic, rich, spicy, and satisfying and refresher with Thai herb lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves addition with white mushroom, fresh tomatoes, Thai chili paste, cilento & dairy.
More about Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

