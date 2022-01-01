Hot and sour soup in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Hot 'n Sour Soup
|$9.50
Silken Tofu, Eggs, Bamboo shoots and dried Mushrooms in a rich & tangy broth. (32 oz)
More about Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119
Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119
8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento
|Tomyum “Goong” (Creamy Hot & Sour soup w/Rice)
|$14.75
This is a simple yet delicious creamy "Tom Yum with Shrimp": a Thai hot and sour soup that is aromatic, rich, spicy, and satisfying and refresher with Thai herb lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves addition with white mushroom, fresh tomatoes, Thai chili paste, cilento & dairy.