Hot chocolate in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

Rose Hot Chocolate Soap Bar$8.00
Our Rose Hot Chocolate Soap bar perfectly balances floral essential oils with a hint of cocoa.
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of chocolate inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and may vary slightly in color, size and pattern.
4oz, 113g
European Hot Chocolate Tin$20.00
Creamy, rich and decadent. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's European hot chocolate at home. Made with Valrhona 70% Peruvian bittersweet chocolate, our European hot chocolate mix produces a thick, luxurious, rich hot chocolate. Serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or Ginger's Vanilla Bean Marshmallow.
12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings
This product contains soy and dairy and may contain traces of wheat, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

1801 L St, Sacramento

Classic Hot Chocolate Tin$16.75
Creamy, rich and comforting. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's classic hot chocolate at home with this fabulous mix. Made with Valrhona 53% couverture chocolate, our hot chocolate mix produces a silky smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor. Pair with the Oaxacan Spice Syrup for a spicy twist and don't forget the marshmallows!
12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings
This product contains milk and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
European Hot Chocolate Tin$20.00
Creamy, rich and decadent. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's European hot chocolate at home. Made with Valrhona 70% Peruvian bittersweet chocolate, our European hot chocolate mix produces a thick, luxurious, rich hot chocolate. Serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or Ginger's Vanilla Bean Marshmallow.
12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings
This product contains soy and dairy and may contain traces of wheat, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Doughbot

2030 10th Street, Sacramento

Hot Chocolate$4.00
