Hot chocolate in Sacramento

Creamy, rich and comforting. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's classic hot chocolate at home with this fabulous mix. Made with Valrhona 53% couverture chocolate, our hot chocolate mix produces a silky smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor. Pair with the Oaxacan Spice Syrup for a spicy twist and don't forget the marshmallows!

12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings

This product contains milk and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free

