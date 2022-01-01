Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve hummus

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$14.00
Harrisa, Sweet 100 Tomato Relish, Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea Hummus$7.50
mint & parsley chimichurri | toasted pita | seasonal veggies
More about Sac City Brews
Hummus Appetizer image

 

Jeeroz food truck

Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Appetizer$8.00
More about Jeeroz food truck
Maydoon image

SALADS

Maydoon

1501 16th St Ste 111, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$8.00
Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic, served with pita
Hummus$9.00
Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Served with pita.
More about Maydoon
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yummus Hummus$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento
Item pic

 

Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$7.99
Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies
More about Jayna Gyro - Sacramento
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PITA BREAD & HUMMUS$8.00
HOUSE MADE HUMMUS, CORN, ONION SERVED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Crest Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K St., Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Appetizer$5.00
A blend of freshly cooked chickpeas pureed with tahini, garlic and lemon juice
More about Crest Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Veggie Rolls

Tandoori Chicken

Fish And Chips

Lamb Biryani

Chips And Salsa

Rotisserie Chicken

Flan

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston