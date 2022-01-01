Hummus in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve hummus
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Hummus
|$14.00
Harrisa, Sweet 100 Tomato Relish, Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Chickpea Hummus
|$7.50
mint & parsley chimichurri | toasted pita | seasonal veggies
SALADS
Maydoon
1501 16th St Ste 111, Sacramento
|Hummus
|$8.00
Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic, served with pita
|Hummus
|$9.00
Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Served with pita.
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Yummus Hummus
|$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
Jayna Gyro - Sacramento
3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Hummus
|$7.99
Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|PITA BREAD & HUMMUS
|$8.00
HOUSE MADE HUMMUS, CORN, ONION SERVED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD