Jerk chicken in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Half Alabama Chicken
|$16.00
1/2 Alabama White Sauce Chicken smoked in house.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad**, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
**Contains Nuts
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Grilled Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Jerk marinated chicken breast, cilantro & lemon crema, habanero jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche