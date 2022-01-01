Katsu in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve katsu
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$14.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|Chicken Katsu
|$10.00
panko crusted fried cutlet
|Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi
|$15.00
spring vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$14.00
fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Katsu Sando
|$14.00
pork cutlet sandwich with potato salad, red onion, cabbage, tomato, katsu sauce, spicy mustard, garlic aioli served with furikake fries
|Katsu Don
|$17.00
breaded pork cutlet, soft scrambled egg, onion, mitsuba, scallions, sesame seeds, over rice
|Temaki Chicken Katsu
|$5.00
chicken katsu with onion wrapped with shiso, daikon sprouts, house made sweet chili sauce, tare rice in nori.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawaiian Boys BBQ
1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento
|Chicken Plate - Chicken Katsu
|$9.99
|Mini Meals - Chicken Katsu
|$7.99
|Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken Katsu
|$9.99
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Sushi
2801 P street, Sacramento
|Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$15.50
Breaded chicken served with a side of katsu sauce and rice
|Kid's Vegan Katsu
|$12.00
|Vegan Katsu Bowl
|$15.50
Tempura and panko fried tofu served over a bowl of rice topped with oyster mushrooms and micro greens with a side of our home made katsu sauce