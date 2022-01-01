Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve katsu

Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU$14.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

718 K street, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$10.00
panko crusted fried cutlet
Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi$15.00
spring vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi
Chicken Katsu Sando$14.00
fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Sando$14.00
pork cutlet sandwich with potato salad, red onion, cabbage, tomato, katsu sauce, spicy mustard, garlic aioli served with furikake fries
Katsu Don$17.00
breaded pork cutlet, soft scrambled egg, onion, mitsuba, scallions, sesame seeds, over rice
Temaki Chicken Katsu$5.00
chicken katsu with onion wrapped with shiso, daikon sprouts, house made sweet chili sauce, tare rice in nori.
More about Binchoyaki
Hawaiian Boys BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawaiian Boys BBQ

1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Plate - Chicken Katsu$9.99
Mini Meals - Chicken Katsu$7.99
Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken Katsu$9.99
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Bowl$15.50
Breaded chicken served with a side of katsu sauce and rice
Kid's Vegan Katsu$12.00
Vegan Katsu Bowl$15.50
Tempura and panko fried tofu served over a bowl of rice topped with oyster mushrooms and micro greens with a side of our home made katsu sauce
More about Midtown Sushi

