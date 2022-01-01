Lasagna in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve lasagna
Piatti - Sacramento
571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Impossible lasagna
|$23.00
plant based bolognese, basil, mozzarella
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Spinach Lasagna
|$24.00
Impossible bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta cheese
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Pete's Lasagna
|$17.00
Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses blended with ground beef and Italian sausage, fresh spinach, herbs and spices between layers of rich fresh pasta, topped with Pete’s own tomato sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce
|Turkey Sausage Lasagna (Wednesday)
Turkey Sausage with Pasta Ribbon-shaped noodles and turkey sausage in a flavorful tomato broth with Italian cheeses and herbs. Served on Wednesday!