Lobster rolls in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve lobster rolls
West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
STATION 16 - "A Firehouse Restaurant"
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Lobster Roll w/Fries
|$26.00
Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Florin
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.