Lobster rolls in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATION 16 - "A Firehouse Restaurant"

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll w/Fries$26.00
Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.
More about STATION 16 - "A Firehouse Restaurant"
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Florin

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Florin
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave

