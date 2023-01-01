Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAHI MAHI SPAGHETTI$32.00
Extra Thick Spaghetti, Mahi Mahi, White Miso, Garlic, Confit Onion
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

 

University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango pico de gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
Item pic

 

University of Beer - Sacramento

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango Pico de Gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
More about University of Beer - Sacramento

