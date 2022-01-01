Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Mango Salad$18.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.
More about University of Beer
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mango Salad$17.99
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Mango Salad$18.00
Shredded sweet mangos, red onion, green onion, cilantro, baked coconut flakes, and toasted almonds, in a citrus Thai vinaigrette.
More about University of Beer

