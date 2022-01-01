Mango salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve mango salad
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Thai Mango Salad
|$18.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Chicken Mango Salad
|$17.99