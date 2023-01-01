Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango shakes in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve mango shakes

Consumer pic

 

Town And Country Grill & Banquet - 1407 Howe Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95825

1407 Howe Avenue, Arden-Arcade

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Shake$3.99
More about Town And Country Grill & Banquet - 1407 Howe Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95825
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH MANGO MARGARITA - Shake 4oz with ice, then pour over fresh ice in your favorite glass.$0.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
More about Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
Item pic

 

Zócalo - UV Restaurant

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH MANGO MARGARITA - Shake 4oz with ice, then pour over fresh ice in your favorite glass.$0.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
More about Zócalo - UV Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tikka Masala

Gulab Jamun

Chow Mein

Cobb Salad

Naan

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1054 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (244 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston