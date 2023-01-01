Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve meatball subs

Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits -

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MEATBALL SUB$14.00
GROUND BEEF MEATBALLS, MARINARA, PROVOLONE, TOASTED BUN
More about Midtown Spirits -
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$12.50
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$16.99
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

 

Chicago Fire - Sacramento

2416 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich *$14.00
Meatball Sub - 100% beef meatballs set atop our garlic toasted French bread, with melted Wisconsin mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served with fries.
More about Chicago Fire - Sacramento

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Milkshakes

Pasta Salad

Fish Tacos

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Steamed Rice

Asian Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston