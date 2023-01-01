Miso soup in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve miso soup
Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400
8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400, SACRAMENTO
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
soybean base with tofu, green onions, and beech mushrooms
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Miso Soup w Tofu
|$3.00
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings
|$4.75
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings
|$4.75
BBQ
Teriyaki Time Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)
|$2.45
Fermented Bean Paste Soup.
Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics.
Served with Tofu and Green Onion.
10 oz per 1 serving.
Sushi Q Southland Park - 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101
1339 Florin Rd Suite B101, Sacramento
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
soybean base with tofu, green onions, and beech mushrooms
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Fusion Miso Soup (Seasonal)
|$6.95
Traditional Miso Soup With Grilled Tofu, Green Onions & Israeli Couscous.