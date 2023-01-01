Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400

8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$4.00
soybean base with tofu, green onions, and beech mushrooms
More about Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400
Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup w Tofu$3.00
Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings$4.75
Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings$4.75
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu) image

BBQ

Teriyaki Time Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)$2.45
Fermented Bean Paste Soup.
Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics.
Served with Tofu and Green Onion.
10 oz per 1 serving.
More about Teriyaki Time Natomas
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Q Southland Park - 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101

1339 Florin Rd Suite B101, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$4.00
soybean base with tofu, green onions, and beech mushrooms
More about Sushi Q Southland Park - 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fusion Miso Soup (Seasonal)$6.95
Traditional Miso Soup With Grilled Tofu, Green Onions & Israeli Couscous.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki - Sacramento

1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.50
More about Ahipoki - Sacramento

