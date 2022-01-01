Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Midtown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$4.25
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Honey and The Trapcat

1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto

MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.00
More about Honey and The Trapcat

