Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Patch Burger$9.99
House-seasoned grilled beyond burger with savory sautéed & seasoned mushrooms, house mayo and two slices of swiss on a locally baked grilled artisan bun. Seasonal for a limited time!
*Contains gluten, soy. GF bun option available for a small charge.
100% Vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Jack Burger$17.00
Half pound patty smothered in sautéed mushrooms with melted jack cheese, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Banana Splits

Sundaes

Thai Tea

Paneer Tikka

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Falooda

Rotisserie Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston