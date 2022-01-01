Mushroom burgers in Sacramento
Burger Patch - Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento
|Mushroom Swiss Patch Burger
|$9.99
House-seasoned grilled beyond burger with savory sautéed & seasoned mushrooms, house mayo and two slices of swiss on a locally baked grilled artisan bun. Seasonal for a limited time!
*Contains gluten, soy. GF bun option available for a small charge.
100% Vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free