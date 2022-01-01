Nachos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|4 Oz Nacho Queso
|$1.50
|Nachos
|$4.99
|Nachos Supreme
|$9.29
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|NACHOS
|$9.99
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños...
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Sacramento
630 K st., Sacramento
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/
sour cream/add meat option
|2 Taco + 1/2 Nacho
|$14.00
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|RR Loaded Nachos
|$17.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with house-made Pliny the Elder beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro
SALADS • SANDWICHES
44 Beach Hut Deli
6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.50
grilled chicken | pepper jack & mozzarella | poblanos | black beans | chipotle crema | cilantro & onions | cotija | jalapenos
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
|Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Nachos
|$12.25
Choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Nachos Regular
|$3.69
Chips topped with yellow nacho cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Irish Nacho Tots
|$14.00
Crispy Tater Tots topped with Bacon Bits, OPB Beer Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Fresh Green Onions
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Macho Nachos
|$16.99
Your Choice Meat, Served with Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli*
SALADS • SANDWICHES
01 Beach Hut Deli
2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Nacho Cheesesteak Fries
|$13.00
USDA Thin Sliced Ribeye, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese
|Nacho Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Thin Sliced Ribeye, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese, on a Toasted French Roll.
|Chopped Nacho Fries
|$10.00
Ground Beef, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese
45 Beach Hut Deli
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Nachos Supreme
|$12.99
|Nacho Cheese
|$2.75
4 oz
04 Beach Hut Deli
2406 J Street, Sacramento
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|RR Loaded Nachos
|$17.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in Pliny the Elder beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Nacho
|$16.00
(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
|Super Nachos
|$14.00
(No meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
|Carnitas Nacho
|$16.00
(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Nachos
|$14.00
house beer cheese, black beans, house salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, (add chicken or pulled pork for $3)
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Smalls - Nachos
|$5.00
|Nachos Libre
|$9.00
They may just be our homemade chips, but they're topped with black beans, fresh guacamole, house made queso, pico, jalapenos & salsa and muy delicioso!
Honey and The Trapcat
1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto
|NACHO FRIES
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K St., Sacramento
|Side Mediterranean Nachos
|$8.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
|Mediterranean Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.