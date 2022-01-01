Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve nachos

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
4 Oz Nacho Queso$1.50
Nachos$4.99
Nachos Supreme$9.29
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS$9.99
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños...
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nachos$13.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
Full Nachos image

 

Sacramento

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Full Nachos$10.00
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/
sour cream/add meat option
2 Taco + 1/2 Nacho$14.00
More about Sacramento
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RR Loaded Nachos$17.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with house-made Pliny the Elder beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro
More about University of Beer
Marley Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

44 Beach Hut Deli

6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 44 Beach Hut Deli
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$11.50
grilled chicken | pepper jack & mozzarella | poblanos | black beans | chipotle crema | cilantro & onions | cotija | jalapenos
More about Sac City Brews
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.25
Choice of meat, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Regular$3.69
Chips topped with yellow nacho cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Irish Nacho Tots$14.00
Crispy Tater Tots topped with Bacon Bits, OPB Beer Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Fresh Green Onions
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Nachos El Supremo image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
More about Polanco Cantina
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Macho Nachos$16.99
Your Choice Meat, Served with Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli*
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

01 Beach Hut Deli

2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (2134 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 01 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Cheesesteak Fries$13.00
USDA Thin Sliced Ribeye, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese
Nacho Cheesesteak$13.00
Thin Sliced Ribeye, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese, on a Toasted French Roll.
Chopped Nacho Fries$10.00
Ground Beef, Onions, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese
More about Just Eat Takeout
Item pic

 

45 Beach Hut Deli

2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 45 Beach Hut Deli
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Supreme$12.99
Nacho Cheese$2.75
4 oz
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 04 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RR Loaded Nachos$17.50
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in Pliny the Elder beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro.
More about University of Beer
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Nacho$16.00
(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
Super Nachos$14.00
(No meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
Carnitas Nacho$16.00
(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Item pic

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 12 Beach Hut Deli
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
house beer cheese, black beans, house salsa, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, (add chicken or pulled pork for $3)
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smalls - Nachos$5.00
Nachos Libre$9.00
They may just be our homemade chips, but they're topped with black beans, fresh guacamole, house made queso, pico, jalapenos & salsa and muy delicioso!
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Honey and The Trapcat image

 

Honey and The Trapcat

1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHO FRIES$8.00
More about Honey and The Trapcat
Crest Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K St., Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mediterranean Nachos$8.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Mediterranean Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
More about Crest Cafe
Item pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Amigos Nachos$10.99
Bed of chips with choice of meat, topped with cheese, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

