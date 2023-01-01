Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve noodle salad

Main pic

 

Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats - 1901 S Street Suite 100

S Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soba Noodle Salad$18.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Cabbage, Micro Greens mixed with a Ginger Sesame Dressing, topped with Avocado sprinkled with Toasted Sesame.
More about Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats - 1901 S Street Suite 100
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Sesame Noodles Salad$14.00
egg-noodle, seasoning chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, sesame paste, peanut butter paste
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
Item pic

 

Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad$14.00
egg-noodle, seasoning chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, sesame paste, peanut butter paste
More about Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store

