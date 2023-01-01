Noodle salad in Sacramento
S Street, Sacramento
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$18.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, Cabbage, Micro Greens mixed with a Ginger Sesame Dressing, topped with Avocado sprinkled with Toasted Sesame.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
|Peanut Sesame Noodles Salad
|$14.00
egg-noodle, seasoning chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, sesame paste, peanut butter paste