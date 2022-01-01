Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve pancakes

Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
UBE PANCAKES$10.00
UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED CONDENSED MILK, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.
VEGAN UBE PANCAKES$10.00
UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, MAPLE SYRUP, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes$13.75
blueberries gently folded in a buttermilk & cornmeal batter. Topped with butter & powdered sugar, and garnished with berry puree
Banana Blackberry Pancakes$13.75
blackberries & sliced banana gently folded into buttermilk cakes. Topped with butter & powdered sugar, and garnished with berry puree.
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two Pancakes$10.00
House pancakes, syrup and butter or vegan butter vegan
Pancakes$10.00
House pancakes, syrup and butter or vegan butter
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pancakes$10.00
2 Fluffy cakes topped with butter and house made Brown Sugar Syrup
