Pancakes in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pancakes
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|UBE PANCAKES
|$10.00
UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED CONDENSED MILK, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.
|VEGAN UBE PANCAKES
|$10.00
UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, MAPLE SYRUP, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes
|$13.75
blueberries gently folded in a buttermilk & cornmeal batter. Topped with butter & powdered sugar, and garnished with berry puree
|Banana Blackberry Pancakes
|$13.75
blackberries & sliced banana gently folded into buttermilk cakes. Topped with butter & powdered sugar, and garnished with berry puree.
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Two Pancakes
|$10.00
House pancakes, syrup and butter or vegan butter vegan
|Pancakes
|$10.00
House pancakes, syrup and butter or vegan butter