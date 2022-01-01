Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve paratha

Item pic

 

India Oven - Sacramento

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$4.95
More about India Oven - Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Namaste Sacramandu

1148 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Laccha Paratha$3.00
Layered Whole Wheat Bread baked with Butter.
More about Namaste Sacramandu
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Grill & Banquet - - https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Paratha$2.99
More about Haveli Grill & Banquet - - https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/
Banner pic

 

Chaat of India

6157 Mack Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneer Paratha$3.49
The Whole Wheat Flat Bread
Stuffed with Cheese & Spices
Aloo Paratha$3.79
Whole Wheat Flat Bread Stuffed
with Potatoes & Spices
Lacha Paratha$2.49
Layered Crispy Whole Wheat
Flour Baked Bread
More about Chaat of India

