Patty melts in
Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
Patty Melts
Sacramento restaurants that serve patty melts
Casa East Sac - 5401 H Street
5401 H Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
PATTY MELT
$19.00
HOUSE SMOKED PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, NEW YORK RYE BREAD
More about Casa East Sac - 5401 H Street
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(368 reviews)
Patty Melt
$16.99
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
