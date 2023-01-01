Philly cheesesteaks in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll
Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4
More about TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
1407 Howe ave, Sacramento
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$13.00
steak, jack cheese, mayo, onions, & jalapeños
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$19.00
Prime rib, Peperonata (bell pepper, onion, fennel, anise, garlic), beer cheese, & pickled jalapeños. Served on a steak roll w/ fries or house salad.