Philly cheesesteaks in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll
Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california

1407 Howe ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
steak, jack cheese, mayo, onions, & jalapeños
More about TOWN AND COUNTRY Grill & Banquet - 1407 howe ave. sacramento, california
Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$19.00
Prime rib, Peperonata (bell pepper, onion, fennel, anise, garlic), beer cheese, & pickled jalapeños. Served on a steak roll w/ fries or house salad.
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$19.00
GRILLED RIB-EYE, WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, AMOROSO ROLL-MUSHROOMS,BELL PEPPERS
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

