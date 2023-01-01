Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento

6840 65th st ste 125, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Phở Bò Viên – Pho Meat Balls$15.00
Pho noodle soup includes: Slow simmered beef bone broth served with
Rice noodles, meat balls, bean sprouts, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, basil, green and
white onions.
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Saigon Alley - Natomas - 4630 Natomas Boulevard

4630 Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Pho$11.00
Noodles & Beef Broth only
(Vegan broth available GF,VF)
Grilled Chicken Pho$15.00
Charbroiled chicken topped w/ shallots, scallion oil served on a side plate
Pho Rench Dip$18.00
Wok-fried ribeye w/ pho herbs, bean sprouts, sriracha, garlic mayo, onions w/ 72-hour beef broth dip
More about Saigon Alley - Natomas - 4630 Natomas Boulevard
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Wagyu Pho$22.00
Beyond Pho$14.00
Tofu Pho (v)$13.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

