Pistachio ice cream in Sacramento

Pistachio Ice Cream layered with Raspberry Jam between Macaron Cookies Dipped in Raspberry Chocolate.

Best eaten within 3-4 days of Purchase!

Allergens: Tree Nuts (Pistachios, Almonds), Eggs and Dairy. Gluten-free*

*This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy.

