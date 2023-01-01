Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pistachio ice cream in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve pistachio ice cream

Item pic

 

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Raspberry Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich$8.50
Pistachio Ice Cream layered with Raspberry Jam between Macaron Cookies Dipped in Raspberry Chocolate.
Best eaten within 3-4 days of Purchase!
Allergens: Tree Nuts (Pistachios, Almonds), Eggs and Dairy. Gluten-free*
*This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Item pic

 

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

1801 L St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Raspberry Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich$8.50
Pistachio Ice Cream layered with Raspberry Jam between Macaron Cookies Dipped in Raspberry Chocolate.
Best eaten within 3-4 days of Purchase!
Allergens: Tree Nuts (Pistachios, Almonds), Eggs and Dairy. Gluten-free*
*This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Buffalo Wings

Green Beans

Bread Pudding

Po Boy

Mushroom Burgers

Chimichangas

Bisque

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston