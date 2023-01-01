Pistachio ice cream in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pistachio ice cream
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|Pistachio Raspberry Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
|$8.50
Pistachio Ice Cream layered with Raspberry Jam between Macaron Cookies Dipped in Raspberry Chocolate.
Best eaten within 3-4 days of Purchase!
Allergens: Tree Nuts (Pistachios, Almonds), Eggs and Dairy. Gluten-free*
*This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy.
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L St, Sacramento
