Po boy in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve po boy
Roscoe's Bar and Burgers
2007 K Street, Sacramento
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$20.00
Cajun Fried shrimp, Jalapeño lime aioli,
Fresno slaw, grilled ciabatta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|SHRIMP PO BOY
|$17.00
Crispy shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, French roll
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$18.25
Crispy Battered Fish / Shredded Lettuce / Tomatoes / Pickled Jalapenos / Cajun Remoulade / French Baguette
|Fish Po'Boy
|$17.25
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Mushroom Po' Boy
|$16.00
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms, house made slaw, pickled red onions, pickles, sweet and spicy aioli. Served with fries or house salad