Po boy in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve po boy

Roscoe's Bar and Burgers

2007 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy$20.00
Cajun Fried shrimp, Jalapeño lime aioli,
Fresno slaw, grilled ciabatta
More about Roscoe's Bar and Burgers
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP PO BOY$17.00
Crispy shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce, French roll
More about Zinfandel Grille
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po'Boy$18.25
Crispy Battered Fish / Shredded Lettuce / Tomatoes / Pickled Jalapenos / Cajun Remoulade / French Baguette
Fish Po'Boy$17.25
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Po' Boy$16.00
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms, house made slaw, pickled red onions, pickles, sweet and spicy aioli. Served with fries or house salad
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Po Boy$17.00
Your choice of fish or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with fries.
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar

