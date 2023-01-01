Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve pork chops

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Pork Chop (2)$12.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Special$22.00
Pork Chop with Red Pepper Jam
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Duroc Pork Chop$46.00
Duroc Pork Chop w/ Grass Valley grits, young broccolini, pickled rhubarb & Mustard jus
More about Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Pork Chop$19.00
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy and pickled onions with your choice of two Fixins.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Stagecoach Restaurant

4365 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast$12.95
served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
More about Stagecoach Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street

601 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop$10.00
More about Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK CHOP$18.50
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

