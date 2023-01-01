Pork chops in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pork chops
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Charbroiled Pork Chop (2)
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Pork Chop Special
|$22.00
Pork Chop with Red Pepper Jam
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$46.00
Duroc Pork Chop w/ Grass Valley grits, young broccolini, pickled rhubarb & Mustard jus
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Smothered Pork Chop
|$19.00
Two fried pork chops smothered in roux brown gravy and pickled onions with your choice of two Fixins.
Stagecoach Restaurant
4365 Florin Road, Sacramento
|Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast
|$12.95
served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
601 15th Street, Sacramento
|Fried Pork Chop
|$10.00