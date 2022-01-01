Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve potstickers

Pot Stickers image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers$7.90
Chicken & Veggie Dumplings, served with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce. 7 pieces.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers (Pork)$16.00
Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.
More about University of Beer
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried) image

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)$5.95
Deep-Fried Gyoza.
Beef and Vegetables inside.
More about Teriyaki Time
Potstickers image

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potstickers
Crispy chicken potstickers
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Stickers (Pork)$16.00
Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.
More about University of Beer
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers$7.95
Deep fried potstickers served with house sweet & sour sauce
More about Twin Lotus Thai
Crispy Potstickers image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
Crispy Potstickers$8.99
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

