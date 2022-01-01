Potstickers in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve potstickers
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Pot Stickers
|$7.90
Chicken & Veggie Dumplings, served with house-made ginger soy dipping sauce. 7 pieces.
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Pot Stickers (Pork)
|$16.00
Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)
|$5.95
Deep-Fried Gyoza.
Beef and Vegetables inside.
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Potstickers
Crispy chicken potstickers
Twin Lotus Thai
8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento
|Potstickers
|$7.95
Deep fried potstickers served with house sweet & sour sauce
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
