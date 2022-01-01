Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve prawns

Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Prawns$8.50
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Prawns (6)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRAWN CAESAR$21.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
More about Zinfandel Grille
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster ravioli with seared prawns$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese
Grilled Basil Pancetta Prawns$17.00
With Basil Aioli
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRAWN TEMPURA (5)$8.50
Battered Deep Fried Shrimp 5pcs
More about Koshi Ramen
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC PRAWNS$16.00
FANTA PRAWNS, GARLIC BUTTER, SCALLION, RICE.
More about Midtown Spirits
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Half (lb) Prawns$12.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
Prawns (1 lb)$17.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Plan B Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Plan B Restaurant

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawns Stix$9.50
tiger prawns, pancetta, aioli
More about Plan B Restaurant
Prawn Scampi image

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Scampi$18.95
Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers
More about Paesanos
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawns Skillet$22.00
Prawns & Corn
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half (lb) Prawns$12.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
Prawns (1 lb)$17.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

