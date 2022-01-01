Prawns in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve prawns
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Fried Prawns
|$8.50
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Crispy Prawns (6)
|$7.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|PRAWN CAESAR
|$21.00
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and shaved parmesan
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Lobster ravioli with seared prawns
|$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese
|Grilled Basil Pancetta Prawns
|$17.00
With Basil Aioli
More about Koshi Ramen
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|PRAWN TEMPURA (5)
|$8.50
Battered Deep Fried Shrimp 5pcs
More about Midtown Spirits
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|GARLIC PRAWNS
|$16.00
FANTA PRAWNS, GARLIC BUTTER, SCALLION, RICE.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Half (lb) Prawns
|$12.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
|Prawns (1 lb)
|$17.99
Shell on, deveined, headless.
More about Plan B Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Plan B Restaurant
555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento
|Prawns Stix
|$9.50
tiger prawns, pancetta, aioli
More about Paesanos
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Prawn Scampi
|$18.95
Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Prawns Skillet
|$22.00
Prawns & Corn