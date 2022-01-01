Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve prosciutto

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Honey Vinaigrette
PEAR & PROSCIUTTO$22.00
caramelized onions, honey, fresh arugula and mozzarella
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza$18.95
Hand stretched pizza dough, fig jam, mozzarella and Cambazola cheeses, prosciutto, and caramelized onions. Topped with balsamic reduction, arugula, and parmesan.
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Seasons Coffee Roasters

2420 N Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ham & Prosciutto Whole$12.00
More about Seasons Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Turkey Clubs

Paratha

Nachos

Gyoza

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston