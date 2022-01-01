Prosciutto in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Honey Vinaigrette
|PEAR & PROSCIUTTO
|$22.00
caramelized onions, honey, fresh arugula and mozzarella
PIZZA
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
|$18.95
Hand stretched pizza dough, fig jam, mozzarella and Cambazola cheeses, prosciutto, and caramelized onions. Topped with balsamic reduction, arugula, and parmesan.