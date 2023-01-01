Pulled pork sandwiches in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Roscoe's Bar and Burgers
2007 K Street, Sacramento
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Dill pickle, Swiss cheese, Fresno slaw,
citrus chipotle BBQ, ciabatta bun
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$18.00
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Slow cooked pork, house made BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños, and slaw on a brioche bun
|TO GO - Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
|$20.00
Our pulled pork sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of our choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****