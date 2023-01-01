Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Roscoe's Bar and Burgers

2007 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Dill pickle, Swiss cheese, Fresno slaw,
citrus chipotle BBQ, ciabatta bun
More about Roscoe's Bar and Burgers
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.00
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Slow cooked pork, house made BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños, and slaw on a brioche bun
TO GO - Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$20.00
Our pulled pork sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of our choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe

