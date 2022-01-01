Pumpkin pies in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Orange Chai Tea & Apple Cobbler
|$27.00
Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie!
Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors:
- Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam.
- Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream.
- Orange Chai Tea – Traditional Cookie with Tea Leaves, Blood Orange Jam, Chai Tea Buttercream.
This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Orange Chai Tea and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*
More about Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L St, Sacramento
|12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Orange Chai Tea & Apple Cobbler
|$27.00
Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie!
Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors:
- Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam.
- Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream.
- Orange Chai Tea – Traditional Cookie with Tea Leaves, Blood Orange Jam, Chai Tea Buttercream.
This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Orange Chai Tea and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*
More about Doughbot
Doughbot
2030 10th Street, Sacramento
|Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
|$6.00
Organic, hand-brewed Chai mixed with pumpkin pie puree and a hint of molasses. Dash of Ibarra chocolate.
Shown iced but available as a hot drink as well.
|Pumpkin Pie Donut Holes
|$3.50
Sprinkled Donut Holes Served with a Pumpkin Pie Custard. 100% Vegan.