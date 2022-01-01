Reuben in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve reuben
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Reuben NY Style
|$10.75
Lean corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dresssing, and whole grain mustard on thick-cut rye bread.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
hot pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss & 1000 island on grilled rye.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#7 Reuben^
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|#7 Reuben*
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Reuben NY Style
|$10.75
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Reuben NY Style
|$10.75
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
SALADS • SANDWICHES
44 Beach Hut Deli
6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Righteous Reuben
SALADS • SANDWICHES
01 Beach Hut Deli
2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Righteous Reuben
45 Beach Hut Deli
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville
|Righteous Reuben
FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|"Reuben" Mazemen
|$16.50
brothless ramen, pastrami chashu, shaved cabbage, smoked white cheddar, onsen egg, kimchi mayo, caraway seed bread crumbs
04 Beach Hut Deli
2406 J Street, Sacramento
|Righteous Reuben
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Righteous Reuben
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|#7 Reuben^
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|#7 Reuben^
