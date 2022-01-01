Risotto in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|BURGER
|$20.00
Freshly ground in a hand-formed chuck patty with caramelized onions, mustard-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with your choice of fries, soup or green salad
|NEW YORK STEAK
|$44.00
Shishito Peppers, Broccolini, Red Potato, Sweet Potato
|MUSTARD CHICKEN
|$28.00
Breaded Chicken, Lemon Aïoli, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Spinach with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Sherry Vinaigrette
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Wildwood Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu Beef, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, Fries
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
100% Plant Based Burger, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, With Fries
|Prime Rib Dip
|$22.00
Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Toasted Dip Roll, Housemade Au Jus