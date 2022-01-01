Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve risotto

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURGER$20.00
Freshly ground in a hand-formed chuck patty with caramelized onions, mustard-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with your choice of fries, soup or green salad
NEW YORK STEAK$44.00
Shishito Peppers, Broccolini, Red Potato, Sweet Potato
MUSTARD CHICKEN$28.00
Breaded Chicken, Lemon Aïoli, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Spinach with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Zinfandel Grille
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Wildwood Burger$16.00
Wagyu Beef, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, Fries
Impossible Burger$16.00
100% Plant Based Burger, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, With Fries
Prime Rib Dip$22.00
Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Toasted Dip Roll, Housemade Au Jus
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
Plan B Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Plan B Restaurant

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Salad$11.00
walnuts, Roquefort, sun-dried cherries, whole grain dijonette
Épicé$19.00
tomato, garlic, piments oiseaux, pastis
Rack of Lamb$35.50
mint oil
More about Plan B Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chili

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka

Prawns

Kimchi

Chicken Biryani

Garlic Naan

Naan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston