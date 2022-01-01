Rotisserie chicken in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Herb Rotisserie Chicken
|$26.00
Glazed carrots, roasted shallots, medley mixed tomatoes, chicken jus
Jayna Gyro - Sacramento
Jayna Gyro - Sacramento
3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Family Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$29.95
With Mediterranean salad and Greek Fries OR chickpea rice with Mediterranean salad.
|Half Rotisserie Chicken
|$14.95
Served with Greek Herb Sauce. Choice of Greek fries, house salad, OR California rice with chickpeas.
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$19.95
For Takeout Only