Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Herb Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
Glazed carrots, roasted shallots, medley mixed tomatoes, chicken jus
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
Consumer pic

 

Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Whole Rotisserie Chicken$29.95
With Mediterranean salad and Greek Fries OR chickpea rice with Mediterranean salad.
Half Rotisserie Chicken$14.95
Served with Greek Herb Sauce. Choice of Greek fries, house salad, OR California rice with chickpeas.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$19.95
For Takeout Only
More about Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chicken Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Bean Burritos

Gyoza

Fried Rice

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Pasta

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston