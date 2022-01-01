Salmon in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Salmon Carpaccio
|$10.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|MARKET BOWL - SALMON
|$26.00
Salmon, Local Farmer’s Market Vegetables, Saffron Rice, Pickled Onion
|SALMON
|$30.00
Yellow Curry, Cauliflower, Saffron Rice
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Grilled Salmon
|$30.00
Chilled vegetable salad, red potatoes, green beans, assorted olives, red onion, six minute egg, tomato, Bibb lettuce
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Salmon Filet, 6oz
|$12.00
Brown sugar and salt cured smoked salmon filet.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|SALMON SKIN
|$5.00
Bonito, Green Onion, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Lemon, Cucumber
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Pete's Atlantic Salmon
|$22.00
Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki CA
1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento
|Salmon Bowl
|$13.00
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
|$11.95
One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
|$13.45
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
FRENCH FRIES
Plan B Restaurant
555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento
|Salmon Main
|$27.50
grilled filet, provencal butter, served with potatoes and vegetables
|Salmon Stix
|$9.50
filet of salmon, salsa verde
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Salmon
|$7.00
topped with salmon roe
|Salmon Bento
|$20.00
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
|Temaki Salmon
|$5.00
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Tofino Salmon
|$29.00
Baked Tofino Bay Salmon / Pesto Zoodles / Cherry Tomatoes / Lemon Butter
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Uptown Salmon Hash
|$19.00
Seared maple chili salmon, seared baby potatoes, peppers, onions, and asparagus, with lemon hollandaise
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Salmon Tacos
|$8.00
Seasoned salmon, shredded cabbace, mango salsa, jalepenos, and Sriracha aioli.
|Blackened Salmon
|$28.00
Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|GRILLED SALMON
|$19.50
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Slim & Husky's
3413 Broadway, Sacramento
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Sushi
2801 P street, Sacramento
|Lomi Salmon (GF)
|$16.00
Salmon Sashimi that sits on a bed of ponzu and chili oil and topped with white onion, green onion, sriracha, and sesame seeds
|Salmon Sashimi (GF)
|$16.00
7 pieces of salmon sashimi style
|Salmon Nigiri (GF)
|$9.00
EllaMia
500 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)