Salmon in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve salmon

Blackened Salmon Cobb image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Carpaccio$10.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MARKET BOWL - SALMON$26.00
Salmon, Local Farmer’s Market Vegetables, Saffron Rice, Pickled Onion
SALMON$30.00
Yellow Curry, Cauliflower, Saffron Rice
More about Zinfandel Grille
Blackened Salmon Cobb image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Rice Bowl$13.50
Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Blackened Salmon Cobb image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$30.00
Chilled vegetable salad, red potatoes, green beans, assorted olives, red onion, six minute egg, tomato, Bibb lettuce
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Filet, 6oz$12.00
Brown sugar and salt cured smoked salmon filet.......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON SKIN$5.00
Bonito, Green Onion, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Lemon, Cucumber
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pete's Atlantic Salmon$22.00
Char-broiled salmon over a bed of linguine tossed with asparagus and sautéed onion in a lemon cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Salmon Bowl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki CA

1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$13.00
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)$11.95
One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.
Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)$13.45
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
More about Teriyaki Time
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
More about Frog & Slim
Salmon Main image

FRENCH FRIES

Plan B Restaurant

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Main$27.50
grilled filet, provencal butter, served with potatoes and vegetables
Salmon Stix$9.50
filet of salmon, salsa verde
More about Plan B Restaurant
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$7.00
topped with salmon roe
Salmon Bento$20.00
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
Temaki Salmon$5.00
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori
More about Binchoyaki
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Tofino Salmon$29.00
Baked Tofino Bay Salmon / Pesto Zoodles / Cherry Tomatoes / Lemon Butter
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Uptown Salmon Hash$19.00
Seared maple chili salmon, seared baby potatoes, peppers, onions, and asparagus, with lemon hollandaise
More about Capitol Garage
Blackened Salmon image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$8.00
Seasoned salmon, shredded cabbace, mango salsa, jalepenos, and Sriracha aioli.
Blackened Salmon$28.00
Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.
Blackened Salmon$28.00
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON$19.50
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Slim & Husky's

3413 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomi Salmon (GF)$16.00
Salmon Sashimi that sits on a bed of ponzu and chili oil and topped with white onion, green onion, sriracha, and sesame seeds
Salmon Sashimi (GF)$16.00
7 pieces of salmon sashimi style
Salmon Nigiri (GF)$9.00
More about Midtown Sushi
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice image

 

EllaMia

500 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

No reviews yet
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about EllaMia

