Salmon salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad$15.00
Lemon peppered salmon, toasted almonds, bacon, pickled onions, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette on top of spinach leaves
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled salmon salad$23.00
Red potatoes, pickled green beans, assorted olives, red onions, mixed greens, six minute egg, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad$20.00
7 minute egg, fresh heirloom tomato, blue lake beans and olives with a dijon vinaigrette.
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits - 1717 19th St Ste B

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$18.00
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Green Goddess Dressing
More about Midtown Spirits - 1717 19th St Ste B
Consumer pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$19.00
romaine, radicchio & iceberg, fried capers, lemon, pecorino romano, cornbread croutons w/ house caesar dressing and a fried chicken thigh
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar

