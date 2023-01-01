Salmon salad in Sacramento
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Lemon peppered salmon, toasted almonds, bacon, pickled onions, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, tossed in a strawberry vinaigrette on top of spinach leaves
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar - Pavilions Shopping Center
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Grilled salmon salad
|$23.00
Red potatoes, pickled green beans, assorted olives, red onions, mixed greens, six minute egg, white balsamic vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$20.00
7 minute egg, fresh heirloom tomato, blue lake beans and olives with a dijon vinaigrette.
Midtown Spirits - 1717 19th St Ste B
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|SALMON SALAD
|$18.00
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Green Goddess Dressing