Sashimi in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve sashimi
Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|SASHIMI APP
|$16.00
9pc. Sashimi Chef Choice
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|Sashimi
|$14.00
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Sashimi Salad
|$22.00
seasonal fish selections, cucumber, red onion, carrot, daikon mix, sesame seeds, mixed lettuces, yuzu miso vinaigrette
|Sashimi Bento
|$27.00
chefs choice assorted sashimi, kizami wasabi, ponzu
|Sashimi
|$20.00
seasonal fish selections, house made ponzu
More about Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento
|OG Sashimi
|$14.95
Tuna, salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, spring mix, radish sprouts, green onions, cucumbers, serrano, masago, wonton chips, wasabi-lime aioli and habanero sauce
More about Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street
2801 P street, Sacramento
|Salmon Sashimi (GF)
|$16.00
7 pieces of salmon sashimi style
|Albacore Sashimi (GF)
|$16.50
7 pieces of Albacore Sashimi style
|Large Sashimi Combo (GF)
|$45.00
16-20 pieces of Chef's choice Sashimi