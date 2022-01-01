Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve sashimi

Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
SASHIMI APP$16.00
9pc. Sashimi Chef Choice
More about Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

718 K street, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi$14.00
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi Salad$22.00
seasonal fish selections, cucumber, red onion, carrot, daikon mix, sesame seeds, mixed lettuces, yuzu miso vinaigrette
Sashimi Bento$27.00
chefs choice assorted sashimi, kizami wasabi, ponzu
Sashimi$20.00
seasonal fish selections, house made ponzu
More about Binchoyaki
Banner pic

 

Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
OG Sashimi$14.95
Tuna, salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, spring mix, radish sprouts, green onions, cucumbers, serrano, masago, wonton chips, wasabi-lime aioli and habanero sauce
More about Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi (GF)$16.00
7 pieces of salmon sashimi style
Albacore Sashimi (GF)$16.50
7 pieces of Albacore Sashimi style
Large Sashimi Combo (GF)$45.00
16-20 pieces of Chef's choice Sashimi
More about Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street

