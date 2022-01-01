Shrimp rolls in Sacramento
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Shrimp rolls
|$8.95
Crispy Shrimp rolls served with sweet thai chili sauce. 7 pieces.
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
Grilled shrimp mixed with hot sauce aioli, cold pickles, carrot & jalapenos.
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
Twin Lotus Thai
8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento
|Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Rice wraps filled with noodles, carrots, lettuce, broccoli sprouts, and basil; served with peanut sauce.
|Shrimp Rolls
|$8.95
Deep-fried shrimp, mixed with Thai spices, wrapped with egg roll skins, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Shrimp Roll w/Fries
|$18.00
Fried shrimp, cajun seasoning, sriracha mayo, green onion garnished on a buttery brioche bun.