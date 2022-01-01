Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp rolls$8.95
Crispy Shrimp rolls served with sweet thai chili sauce. 7 pieces.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Roll$16.00
Grilled shrimp mixed with hot sauce aioli, cold pickles, carrot & jalapenos.
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls$8.95
Rice wraps filled with noodles, carrots, lettuce, broccoli sprouts, and basil; served with peanut sauce.
Shrimp Rolls$8.95
Deep-fried shrimp, mixed with Thai spices, wrapped with egg roll skins, served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Twin Lotus Thai
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll w/Fries$18.00
Fried shrimp, cajun seasoning, sriracha mayo, green onion garnished on a buttery brioche bun.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zig Zag Shrimp Roll$17.00
Zig Zag Shrimp Hand Roll$8.50
More about Midtown Sushi

