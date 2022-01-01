Shrimp tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
sautéed shrimp and bacon with jack cheese and jalapeños, wrapped in flour tortillas. Topped with avocado, cilantro, and chi- potle cream sauce & served with fresh salsa and black beans
El Rincon Mexican Food
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Regular Shrimp or Fish Taco
|$0.00
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.25
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos topped with peach salsa, pickled fresno chiles, lime crema. Served with a side of lime
