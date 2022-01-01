Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
sautéed shrimp and bacon with jack cheese and jalapeños, wrapped in flour tortillas. Topped with avocado, cilantro, and chi- potle cream sauce & served with fresh salsa and black beans
More about Orphan Breakfast House
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Shrimp or Fish Taco$0.00
More about El Rincon Mexican Food
Shrimp Tacos image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.25
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 tacos topped with peach salsa, pickled fresno chiles, lime crema. Served with a side of lime
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 topped with queso fresco, salsa verde, pickled red onion. Served w/ a side of lime
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.99
Shrimp topped off with lettuce, sour cream and salsa
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

