Shrimp tempura in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
BBQ
Teriyaki Time - Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs)
|$11.95
Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries.
- 6 pcs of All Shrimp Tempura
- Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)
|Side Shrimp Tempura (1 pc)
|$2.45
Just One Piece of Crispy Shrimp Tempura. No Sides. If you want 5 pieces or more, 6 pcs of Shrimp Tempura Plate is Better Deal!
Daraman - Turlock, CA
1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock
|SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$10.00
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Shrimp Tempura
|$6.00
three shrimps, dashi dipping sauce