Shrimp tempura in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Tobiko, Unagi Sauce, Sesame Seed
More about Koshi Ramen - Koshi Ramen - Delta Shores
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time - Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs)$11.95
Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries.
- 6 pcs of All Shrimp Tempura
- Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)
Side Shrimp Tempura (1 pc)$2.45
Just One Piece of Crispy Shrimp Tempura. No Sides. If you want 5 pieces or more, 6 pcs of Shrimp Tempura Plate is Better Deal!
More about Teriyaki Time - Natomas
Banner pic

 

Daraman - Turlock, CA

1050 West Monte Vista Ave., Turlock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA$10.00
More about Daraman - Turlock, CA
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$6.00
three shrimps, dashi dipping sauce
More about Binchoyaki
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura 6pc$13.50
More about Midtown Sushi - 2801 P street

