Spaghetti in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve spaghetti
KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Spaghetti Kee Mao
|$16.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
Piatti - Sacramento
571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Kid's spaghetti
|$10.00
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Spaghetti
|$15.00
Pete’s own version of the savory classic. Your choice of marinara or homemade Bolognese sauce
PIZZA
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan, gluten free spagheti, gluten free baguette
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$16.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.95
With house marinara & parmesan