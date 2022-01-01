Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve spaghetti

Spaghetti Kee Mao image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Kee Mao$16.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
Piatti image

 

Piatti - Sacramento

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's spaghetti$10.00
More about Piatti - Sacramento
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$15.00
Pete’s own version of the savory classic. Your choice of marinara or homemade Bolognese sauce
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
Spaghetti Carbonara image

PIZZA

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan, gluten free spagheti, gluten free baguette
Spaghetti Carbonara$16.95
Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.95
With house marinara & parmesan
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

