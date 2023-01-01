Spaghetti and meatballs in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Piatti - Sacramento
Piatti - Sacramento
571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Spaghetti & meatballs
|$24.00
pork and ricotta meatballs, tomato sauce
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
PIZZA
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.95
With house marinara & parmesan
More about Chicago Fire - Sacramento
Chicago Fire - Sacramento
2416 J Street, Sacramento
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Uno *
|$16.00
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Due *
|$23.00
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 2-3