Spaghetti and meatballs in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Piatti image

 

Piatti - Sacramento

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & meatballs$24.00
pork and ricotta meatballs, tomato sauce
More about Piatti - Sacramento
Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.95
With house marinara & parmesan
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
Item pic

 

Chicago Fire - Sacramento

2416 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs Uno *$16.00
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara.
Spaghetti & Meatballs Due *$23.00
Homemade 100% beef meatballs with our house made semolina pasta and marinara. Serves 2-3
More about Chicago Fire - Sacramento

