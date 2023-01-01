Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burgers in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve steak burgers

Main pic

 

Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats - 1901 S Street Suite 100

S Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Steak Burger w/ Side$17.50
Deep Fried Vegan Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, House-made Buddha Belly sauce and topped with Micro Greens.
More about Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats - 1901 S Street Suite 100
Consumer pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak House Burger$16.00
Fried onion tinglers, bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, and zesty bbq aioli. Served on a toasted brioche bun with french fries or mixed greens.
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Carrot Cake

French Toast

Katsu

Buffalo Wings

Biryani

Salmon Salad

Arugula Salad

Asian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston