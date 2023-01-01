Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve steak burritos

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco$20.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Burrito$16.00
steak, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar and eggs
Steak Burrito$16.00
seared tri-tip, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
More about Capitol Garage
Consumer pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$14.00
House-marinated carne asada, sauteed bell peppers, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheddar, pinto beans, and chipotle crema. Served with a side of salsa verde.
Add avocado for $2
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Ranchero Burrito$13.99
Flour Tortilla filled with steak strips topped off with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

