Steak burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve steak burritos
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco
|$20.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Steak Burrito
|$16.00
steak, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar and eggs
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$14.00
House-marinated carne asada, sauteed bell peppers, cilantro lime rice, shredded cheddar, pinto beans, and chipotle crema. Served with a side of salsa verde.
Add avocado for $2