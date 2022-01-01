Steak salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Western BBQ Steak Salad
|$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.
More about Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
565 Howe Avenue, Sacramento
|Steak Salad
|$12.25
Grilled flank steak, crisp mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, lime juice, sea-salt and our house-made red-wine vinaigrette dressing
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Western BBQ Steak Salad
|$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas
Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Steak Salad
|$12.25
chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Steak Salad
|$11.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, sun-dried cranberries, rosemary croutons, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Western BBQ Steak Salad
|$12.25
Chipotle-mango BBQ tri-tip, garbanzo & kidney beans, grilled corn, jicama, tomato, carrots, mixed greens and fresh dill dressing, topped with fried onion rings.