Steak sandwiches in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY STEAK SANDWICH$17.00
New York Steak, house made pesto, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, ciabatta bread
More about Zinfandel Grille
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Philly Sandwich$17.00
Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden

