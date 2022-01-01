Steak sandwiches in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Zinfandel Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|NY STEAK SANDWICH
|$17.00
New York Steak, house made pesto, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, ciabatta bread
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Howe Bout Arden
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Steak Philly Sandwich
|$17.00
Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.