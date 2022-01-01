Street tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve street tacos
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Street Taco's
|$2.00
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Street Taco Carnitas
|$2.75
|Street Taco Asada
|$2.75
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Street Tacos
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Carnita Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Chicken Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|STREET TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$9.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Chorizo Street Taco
|$3.75
CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.
|Al Pastor Street Taco
|$3.75
PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
|Arrachera Street Taco
|$3.75
Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.