Street tacos in Sacramento

Cuatro Amigos image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco's$2.00
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
More about Cuatro Amigos
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco Carnitas$2.75
Street Taco Asada$2.75
More about Los Jarritos
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Carnita Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Chicken Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$9.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Street Taco$3.75
CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.
Al Pastor Street Taco$3.75
PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Arrachera Street Taco$3.75
Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Taco's$2.25
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

