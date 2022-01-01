Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sundaes in
Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
Sundaes
Sacramento restaurants that serve sundaes
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
2333 Arden Way, Sacramento
Avg 4
(1238 reviews)
Sundae Child/Sr -
$5.99
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
Gunther's Ice Cream
2801 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Small Sundae
$6.05
One Scoop Sundae
More about Gunther's Ice Cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chai Tea
Hummus
Paneer Tikka
Chutney
Chicken Noodles
Calamari
Spinach Salad
Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.1
(36 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More near Sacramento to explore
Elk Grove
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(970 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(594 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(734 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston