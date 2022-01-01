Sweet potato fries in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Sweet Potato Fries (vo)
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Sweet Potato Fry
|$6.00
choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.49
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Perfectly crispy and crunchy.