Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Small Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

BurgerIM

7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (vo)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Small Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Small Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fry$6.00
choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)
More about Sac City Brews
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Perfectly crispy and crunchy.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Item pic

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Perfectly crispy and crunchy.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chicken Caesar Salad

Ceviche

Kimchi

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Asian Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston